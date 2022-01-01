Go
Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

3 s orange st • $$

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

Maracuya Juice$2.50
Sd Huacatay Sauce$0.50
Chicken Soup (aguadito)$6.00
Half Baby Rack Ribs$17.00
1/2 chicken$16.00
Chicken Stir-Fry Rice$14.00
Beef Empanadas$7.00
Chicken Stir-fry Rice$12.00
Chicken Empanadas$7.00
1/4 chicken$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3 s orange st

wilmington DE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
