Pacific Beach Ale House

Widely known in San Diego for its award-winning brewer, PB Ale House offers seasonal variations of numerous craft beers and cocktails perfectly paired with a full menu that features iconic dishes made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our newly remodeled interior is rich with the energy and passion of avid sports-lovers and beachgoers, adding excitement to a comfortable atmosphere. Second-story dining offers an unobstructed ocean view with soft breezes, vibrant surroundings, and sensational sunsets for the perfect beachside experience.

721 Grand Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (2283 reviews)
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

721 Grand Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
