Go
Toast

Pacific Catch

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

19399 Stevens Creek Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (5419 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19399 Stevens Creek Blvd

Cupertino CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oren's Hummus

No reviews yet

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Legends Pizza - Cupertino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO

No reviews yet

Located at 19620 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 180, Cupertino, CA 95014
Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.
We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston