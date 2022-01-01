Pacific Catch

TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO

No reviews yet

Located at 19620 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 180, Cupertino, CA 95014

Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.

We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!

