Go
Toast

Pacific Catch

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.

545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34

Mountain View CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Courtyard Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Plaza Taqueria #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZombieRunner Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!

Papas and Eggs - Mountain View

No reviews yet

Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. When you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails, you're in for a refreshing and delicious treat. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way.
History.

We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston