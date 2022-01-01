Pacific Catch
SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.
545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34
Location
545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34
Mountain View CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Courtyard Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
La Plaza Taqueria #2
Come in and enjoy!
ZombieRunner Coffee
Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!
Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. When you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails, you're in for a refreshing and delicious treat. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way.
History.
We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.