Go
Toast

Pacific Catch

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

243 South B Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (8978 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

243 South B Street

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fire Wings San Mateo

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Rise Woodfire

No reviews yet

American comfort food, pizza, rotisserie

C Food Crush

No reviews yet

We serve steamingly hot and savory seafood boils.
Let's dig in and get dirty!

Wursthall

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Bierhaus

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston