Pacific Catch

Athena Grill Catering

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Athena Grill Catering for your upcoming event.

Should you have any questions with this process please feel free to call or email us at athenagrillcatering@gmail.com or 408-567-9144. [IMPORTANT] Athena Grill Catering has a minimum order size of 20 people for catering/delivery. Orders below this amount are subject to review and approval. Online orders placed for delivery within 48 hours are subject to review pending availability. Deliveries scheduled for Saturdays could be subject to a 10% delivery fee, depending on availability. Weekday orders include free delivery within 5 miles radius.

