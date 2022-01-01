Pacific Catch
SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
1200 9th Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1200 9th Ave
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tartine
Open for TAKEOUT & DELIVERY
Order directly at innersunset.tartine.menu or call 415-742-5005. 8am-4pm daily.
Underdogs Tres
A Taco Institution
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Ebisu Restaurant
Welcome to the best Japanese Restaurant in the Sunset! For over 35 years, we have been serving San Francisco some of the freshest fish from Japan and all over the world. We have a wide variety of cooked food as well for you non sushi eaters. Please come join us for a one of a kind night at the sushi bar with our chefs or a nice dine-in meal at a table.