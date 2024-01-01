Pacific Coast Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2526 South Coat Hwy 101, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Olas Cardiff - 2655 South Coast Highway 101
No Reviews
2655 South Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurant