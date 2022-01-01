Pacific Grove restaurants you'll love

Pacific Grove restaurants
Toast
  • Pacific Grove

Pacific Grove's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Must-try Pacific Grove restaurants

Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant image

 

Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant

1180 Forest Ave Suite F, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Tahini Salad$5.00
Vegan and gluten free. Spring mix with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and a creamy tahini dressing.
Iris Salad$14.00
Vegan and gluten free. Arugula and roasted vegetables with pumpkin seeds and tahini dressing.
California Pizza$26.00
Artichoke hearts, spinach, onions, mushrooms, garlic, Mozzarella & Feta cheese, and our signature white sauce.
Banner pic

 

Heatwaves By Rudolfo

543 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tsunami Fries$13.00
3 Wing Combo$16.00
Sando Combo$15.00
The Grill at Point Pinos image

 

The Grill at Point Pinos

79 Asilomar Ave, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
G&G Birdie Burrito$7.00
The perfect grab and go version of our cult following burritos! choose from either Sausage, Bacon or Veggie all with potatoes eggs and cheese.
(Veggie burrito pictured below)
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Hot and toasty Belgian waffle and buttermilk friend chicken strips topped with Tamie's Slightly Spicy Sausage Gravy. Served with real maple syrup
Point Pinos Cheeseburger$10.00
Two quarter pound Angus beef patties with two slices of American cheese and grilled onions.
Mai Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Mai Thai Cuisine

1219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Curry$12.95
Savory coconut milk sauce with green curry paste, choice of chicken or tofu( Beef, Pork, Shrimp Available for an Extra Charge) and a mix of cabbage, carrots, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and Thai sweet basil.
**************RICE NOT INCLUDED
Panang Curry$12.95
Savory coconut milk sauce with red curry paste, choice of protein, and a mix of bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and Thai sweet basil.
**********************RICE NOT INCLUDED
Egg Rolls$7.00
(4) Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass
noodles, cabbage, shredded carrots and celery, served with 2oz cup of Sweet Chili Sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
Lucy's on Lighthouse image

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

Lucy's on Lighthouse

1120 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bone Yards$11.00
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, sautéed onions and peppers, special sauce.
Breaker Dog$6.00
Nathan's beef dog, ketchup and mustard.
Cliff House$8.00
Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, pickle relish, and mustard.
Julia's Vegetarian Farmer's Market image

 

Julia's Vegetarian Farmer's Market

1180 Forest Avenue, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
First Awakenings image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

First Awakenings

125 Ocean View Blvd, Ste 105, Pacific Grove

Avg 4.7 (302 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

California Seltzer Company

631 Ocean View Blvd, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pacific Grove

Burritos

Curry

