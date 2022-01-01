Pacific Grove restaurants you'll love
Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant
1180 Forest Ave Suite F, Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|Fresh Tahini Salad
|$5.00
Vegan and gluten free. Spring mix with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and a creamy tahini dressing.
|Iris Salad
|$14.00
Vegan and gluten free. Arugula and roasted vegetables with pumpkin seeds and tahini dressing.
|California Pizza
|$26.00
Artichoke hearts, spinach, onions, mushrooms, garlic, Mozzarella & Feta cheese, and our signature white sauce.
Heatwaves By Rudolfo
543 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|Tsunami Fries
|$13.00
|3 Wing Combo
|$16.00
|Sando Combo
|$15.00
The Grill at Point Pinos
79 Asilomar Ave, Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|G&G Birdie Burrito
|$7.00
The perfect grab and go version of our cult following burritos! choose from either Sausage, Bacon or Veggie all with potatoes eggs and cheese.
(Veggie burrito pictured below)
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
Hot and toasty Belgian waffle and buttermilk friend chicken strips topped with Tamie's Slightly Spicy Sausage Gravy. Served with real maple syrup
|Point Pinos Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Two quarter pound Angus beef patties with two slices of American cheese and grilled onions.
NOODLES
Mai Thai Cuisine
1219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$12.95
Savory coconut milk sauce with green curry paste, choice of chicken or tofu( Beef, Pork, Shrimp Available for an Extra Charge) and a mix of cabbage, carrots, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and Thai sweet basil.
**************RICE NOT INCLUDED
|Panang Curry
|$12.95
Savory coconut milk sauce with red curry paste, choice of protein, and a mix of bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and Thai sweet basil.
**********************RICE NOT INCLUDED
|Egg Rolls
|$7.00
(4) Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass
noodles, cabbage, shredded carrots and celery, served with 2oz cup of Sweet Chili Sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
Lucy's on Lighthouse
1120 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|Bone Yards
|$11.00
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, sautéed onions and peppers, special sauce.
|Breaker Dog
|$6.00
Nathan's beef dog, ketchup and mustard.
|Cliff House
|$8.00
Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, pickle relish, and mustard.
Julia's Vegetarian Farmer's Market
1180 Forest Avenue, Pacific Grove
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
First Awakenings
125 Ocean View Blvd, Ste 105, Pacific Grove
California Seltzer Company
631 Ocean View Blvd, Pacific Grove