Pad thai in Pacific Grove

Pacific Grove restaurants
Toast

Pacific Grove restaurants that serve pad thai

Mai Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Mai Thai Cuisine

1219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$14.95
Rice Noodles stir fried with Fried Egg, choice of Chicken or Tofu included in price, Substitute Beef, Pork, or Shrimp for an additional charge and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, in a sweet & sour sauce. Topped with cilantro and Lime wedge. *Served with crushed peanuts on the side*
More about Mai Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Vegan Thai Way - 1219 Forest Ave. Suite B

1219 Forest Ave. Suite B, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Pad Thai$17.00
Vegan Pad Thai -24oz portion
-Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, rice noodles and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, and bean sprouts in a sweet and sour sauce and topped with cilantro and lime with crushed peanuts on the side
More about Vegan Thai Way - 1219 Forest Ave. Suite B

