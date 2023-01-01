Pad thai in Pacific Grove
Pacific Grove restaurants that serve pad thai
NOODLES
Mai Thai Cuisine
1219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Rice Noodles stir fried with Fried Egg, choice of Chicken or Tofu included in price, Substitute Beef, Pork, or Shrimp for an additional charge and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, in a sweet & sour sauce. Topped with cilantro and Lime wedge. *Served with crushed peanuts on the side*
Vegan Thai Way - 1219 Forest Ave. Suite B
1219 Forest Ave. Suite B, Pacific Grove
|Vegan Pad Thai
|$17.00
Vegan Pad Thai -24oz portion
-Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, rice noodles and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, and bean sprouts in a sweet and sour sauce and topped with cilantro and lime with crushed peanuts on the side