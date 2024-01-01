Short ribs in Pacific Grove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pacific Grove
Pacific Grove
/
Pacific Grove
/
Short Ribs
Pacific Grove restaurants that serve short ribs
California Seltzer Company - 631 Ocean View Blvd
631 Ocean View Blvd, Pacific Grove
No reviews yet
Short Ribs
$38.00
More about California Seltzer Company - 631 Ocean View Blvd
Heatwaves
543 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove
No reviews yet
Short Rib Ravioli
$27.00
Oxtail + Short Rib Bolognese
$27.00
More about Heatwaves
