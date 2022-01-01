Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Pacific Grove

Go
Pacific Grove restaurants
Toast

Pacific Grove restaurants that serve yellow curry

Yellow Curry image

 

Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant

1180 Forest Ave Suite F, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$17.00
Vegan and gluten free. Julia’s signature curry with roasted rainbow carrots, kabocha squash, yams, butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and brown rice. Finished with fresh fruit
Yellow Curry$23.00
Vegan and gluten free. Julia’s signature curry with roasted rainbow carrots, kabocha squash, yams, butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and brown rice. Finished with fresh fruit
More about Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant
Item pic

NOODLES

Mai Thai Cuisine

1219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
Takeout
#4 Yellow Curry Combo$13.00
Yellow Curry, includes rice or salad, Egg Roll with Sweet Chili Sauce and Iced Tea, Soda or Water
Yellow Curry$12.95
Savory coconut milk sauce with yellow curry paste, choice of protein, yellow potato and a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini.
24oz Portion
*Rice not included*
More about Mai Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Pacific Grove

Burritos

Cake

Avocado Toast

Curry

Map

More near Pacific Grove to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston