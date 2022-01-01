Yellow curry in Pacific Grove
Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant
1180 Forest Ave Suite F, Pacific Grove
|Yellow Curry
|$17.00
Vegan and gluten free. Julia’s signature curry with roasted rainbow carrots, kabocha squash, yams, butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and brown rice. Finished with fresh fruit
|Yellow Curry
|$23.00
Vegan and gluten free. Julia’s signature curry with roasted rainbow carrots, kabocha squash, yams, butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and brown rice. Finished with fresh fruit
Mai Thai Cuisine
1219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove
|#4 Yellow Curry Combo
|$13.00
Yellow Curry, includes rice or salad, Egg Roll with Sweet Chili Sauce and Iced Tea, Soda or Water
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
Savory coconut milk sauce with yellow curry paste, choice of protein, yellow potato and a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini.
24oz Portion
*Rice not included*