Chopped salad in Pacific Palisades
Pacific Palisades restaurants that serve chopped salad
Porta Via Palisades - Pacific Palisades
1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades
|Chopped Southwestern Salad
|$22.00
Organic Romaine Hearts, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Grilled Red Onion, Mango, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, French Feta, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
|Chopped Beet Salad
|$19.00
Chopped organic lettuces, beets, tomato, garbanzo, green beans & feta. Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hank's
1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades
|PALISADES CHOPPED SALAD
|$20.00
Soppressata, peperoncini, onion, tomato, olive, provolone, fennel pollen, red wine vinaigrette
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar - Pacific Palisades
538 Palisades Dr., Pacific Palisades
|Large Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Chopped romaine, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans in an Italian vinaigrette.
|Small Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans in an Italian vinaigrette.