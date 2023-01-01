Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades restaurants
Toast

Pacific Palisades restaurants that serve chopped salad

48395f68-7c11-404d-a44f-42ae7c1c1580 image

 

Porta Via Palisades - Pacific Palisades

1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Southwestern Salad$22.00
Organic Romaine Hearts, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Grilled Red Onion, Mango, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, French Feta, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Chopped Beet Salad$19.00
Chopped organic lettuces, beets, tomato, garbanzo, green beans & feta. Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Porta Via Palisades - Pacific Palisades
Hank's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

Avg 3.9 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PALISADES CHOPPED SALAD$20.00
Soppressata, peperoncini, onion, tomato, olive, provolone, fennel pollen, red wine vinaigrette
More about Hank's
Consumer pic

 

Flour PIzzeria

847 Vía De La Paz, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$10.00
More about Flour PIzzeria
Item pic

 

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar - Pacific Palisades

538 Palisades Dr., Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chopped Salad$17.00
Chopped romaine, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans in an Italian vinaigrette.
Small Chopped Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans in an Italian vinaigrette.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar - Pacific Palisades
