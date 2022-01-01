Pacific Palisades restaurants you'll love
Pacific Palisades's top cuisines
Must-try Pacific Palisades restaurants
More about The Draycott
The Draycott
15255 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Honeynut Squash
|$15.00
Roasted Seasonal Squash with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Malton Sea Salt
|Branzino
|$34.00
Grilled Branzino
Green herbs, pistachio, preserved lemon
|Caesar Salad
|$17.00
From the famous Malibu Ranch : Local Greens, shaved Carrots, Lemon Dressing, Soft Herbs
More about Que Padre
Que Padre
15203 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Pollo Asado
Achiote grilled chicken, tomatillo salsa, onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Carne Asada
Mexicali-style skirt steak, salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, onions, cilantro
|Pollo Mole Negro
Mountaire Farms chicken , crema, avocado salsa, quesillo, cotija, cilantro
More about Porta Via Palisades
Porta Via Palisades
1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$28.00
Beef & veal ragu with parmigiano.
|Porta Via Salad
|$17.00
Butter lettuce, sweet Maui onion, dill, chervil & avocado. Feta cheese. Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
|Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Chopped mixed organic lettuces, chicken, bacon, celery, tomato, egg, blue cheese, avocado & red wine mustard vinaigrette.
More about Juice Crafters
Juice Crafters
15324 Antioch St., Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Crunchy Monkey
|$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
|Summerland
|$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
|Amazonian Breakfast
|$10.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
More about Hank's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hank's
1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|BASKET OF FRIES
|$8.00
Basket of Fries
|CALIFORNIA BURGER
|$26.00
American cheese, bacon, avocado, iceberg lettuce, tomato, fresh onion, dijon pepper sauce
|CLASSIC REUBEN
|$24.00
Corned beef, rye, sauerkraut, 1000 island, Provolone
More about Kayndaves
Kayndaves
15246 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Fresh Guacamole
|$12.00
Made with fresh avocados all day everyday!
|Santa Fe Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.
|Kids Burrito
|$8.00
With a side of Spanish rice.
More about Pearl Dragon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Dragon
15229 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisade
|Popular items
|Potstickers
|$11.00
|Stir Fry
|$16.50
|Miso Soup
|$4.50
More about EL DRAGÓN
EL DRAGÓN
15229 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Queso
|$8.00
Simmered w/ tomatillos and Anaheim & serrano peppers, our queso is as delicious as it is addictive!
|Classic Margarita Box
You know it well, made with premium tequila, fresh squeezed juices, & touch of simple syrup.
|TACOS (feeds 4)
|$44.00
Served with chopped white onion & cilantro and 16 tortillas or 8 lettuce cups. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.