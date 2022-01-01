Pacific Palisades restaurants you'll love

Pacific Palisades restaurants
Toast

Must-try Pacific Palisades restaurants

The Draycott image

 

The Draycott

15255 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honeynut Squash$15.00
Roasted Seasonal Squash with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Malton Sea Salt
Branzino$34.00
Grilled Branzino
Green herbs, pistachio, preserved lemon
Caesar Salad$17.00
From the famous Malibu Ranch : Local Greens, shaved Carrots, Lemon Dressing, Soft Herbs
More about The Draycott
Que Padre image

 

Que Padre

15203 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Asado
Achiote grilled chicken, tomatillo salsa, onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Carne Asada
Mexicali-style skirt steak, salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, onions, cilantro
Pollo Mole Negro
Mountaire Farms chicken , crema, avocado salsa, quesillo, cotija, cilantro
More about Que Padre
Porta Via Palisades image

 

Porta Via Palisades

1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$28.00
Beef & veal ragu with parmigiano.
Porta Via Salad$17.00
Butter lettuce, sweet Maui onion, dill, chervil & avocado. Feta cheese. Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad$19.00
Chopped mixed organic lettuces, chicken, bacon, celery, tomato, egg, blue cheese, avocado & red wine mustard vinaigrette.
More about Porta Via Palisades
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

15324 Antioch St., Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Amazonian Breakfast$10.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
More about Juice Crafters
Hank's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

Avg 3.9 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BASKET OF FRIES$8.00
Basket of Fries
CALIFORNIA BURGER$26.00
American cheese, bacon, avocado, iceberg lettuce, tomato, fresh onion, dijon pepper sauce
CLASSIC REUBEN$24.00
Corned beef, rye, sauerkraut, 1000 island, Provolone
More about Hank's
Kayndaves image

 

Kayndaves

15246 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole$12.00
Made with fresh avocados all day everyday!
Santa Fe Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.
Kids Burrito$8.00
With a side of Spanish rice.
More about Kayndaves
Pearl Dragon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Dragon

15229 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisade

Avg 4.2 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potstickers$11.00
Stir Fry$16.50
Miso Soup$4.50
More about Pearl Dragon
EL DRAGÓN image

 

EL DRAGÓN

15229 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Queso$8.00
Simmered w/ tomatillos and Anaheim & serrano peppers, our queso is as delicious as it is addictive!
Classic Margarita Box
You know it well, made with premium tequila, fresh squeezed juices, & touch of simple syrup.
TACOS (feeds 4)$44.00
Served with chopped white onion & cilantro and 16 tortillas or 8 lettuce cups. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
More about EL DRAGÓN
#12 Drinks image

 

#12 Drinks

857 Vía De La Paz, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about #12 Drinks

