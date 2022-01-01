Caesar salad in Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Draycott image

 

The Draycott

15255 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$17.00
From the famous Malibu Ranch : Local Greens, shaved Carrots, Lemon Dressing, Soft Herbs
More about The Draycott
196328c2-fc90-48be-963f-40a970e7d99e image

 

Porta Via Palisades

1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$16.00
More about Porta Via Palisades

