Enchiladas in Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades restaurants
Pacific Palisades restaurants that serve enchiladas

Kayndaves

15246 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

Kids Enchilada$8.50
Served with rice & beans.
Oaxacan Enchilada and Crispy Black Bean Taco$16.00
With rice & organic baby mixed green salad.
Enchiladas
EL DRAGÓN

15229 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

Kids' Cheese Enchiladas (4) - feeds 2$9.00
ENCHILADAS - 8 (feeds 4)$44.00
Served w/ extra sauce, chopped white onion & cilantro, and herb olive oil for drizzling. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
