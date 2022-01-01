Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen

The Cove

No reviews yet

The Cove Bar and Grill is a fresh new face for the Murrieta entertainment industry!

Being Purchased in 2019 from recent owners of Franklin’s Cove, We’ve gotten a full make over to set the mood for a perfect night out. With new daily specials, events and live entertainment, it makes it hard to stay away! The growth of this company is one to follow, so come check out what’s new, relax, and stay a while!

