Pacific Pizza & Brew

est. 2015

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

340 SW Century Drive • $$

Avg 4.3 (707 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Wings$20.00
1 lb. of house-smoked spicy chicken wings with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing on the side.
18" Pepperoni Pizza$28.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
14" Pepperoni Pizza$19.50
marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Kale Salad$12.00
sliced kale, cabbage, carrot, mint, green onions, peanuts, brussel sprouts and spicy peanut-sesame dressing
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, house-made caesar dressing with anchovy paste, egg*, topped with parmesan and croutons
18" Half & Half Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza$12.00
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.
Garlic Bread$8.00
10" dough with garlic butter, parmesan, and herbs.
14" Cheese Pizza$17.00
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.
House Salad
mixed greens, seasonal veggies, red onions, sunflower seeds, and choice of dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

340 SW Century Drive

Bend OR

Sunday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
