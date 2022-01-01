Go
Toast

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc

Casual Thai restaurant featuring traditional Thai cuisine and bobateas in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz.

SALADS • NOODLES

1319 PACIFIC AVE • $$

Avg 4.4 (3890 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Satay$11.25
5 Charbroiled coconut milk and yellow curry marinated chicken breast skewers served with a cucumber salad and house peanut sauce.[GF]
Pad Thai$13.50
Rice stick noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage and green onion sauteed in vegan tangy tamarind sauce - garnished with crushed peanuts and lime wedge; Vegan without Egg. [GF]
Pad Kee Mao - Spicy Noodles$13.50
Spice wide rice noodles, celery, baby corn, bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrots, chili, onions, sweet basil and tomatoes in spice black bean and oyster sauce; Vegan with Mushroom sauce.
Fried Spring Rolls$10.75
4 Deep-fried vegetarian rolls-black shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots and silver noodles served with house plum sauce.[Vegetarian]
Shrimp Rolls$11.25
5 Deep-fried shrimp egg rolls served with house plum sauce
Yellow Curry$14.50
Vegan, gluten free mild coconut milk curry base with Tumeric, carrots, diced potatoes and yellow onions; includes Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Vegan]
Pad See Ew$13.50
Wide rice noodles, garlic, broccoli and egg sauteed in a sweet and mild black bean and oyster sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce & without Egg.
Fresh Spring Rolls$10.75
4 vegan rolls - tofu, clover sprouts, basil cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, rice noodles and rice papper served with house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Panang Curry$14.50
Vegan, Red Thai chili, dry dry spices (coriander/cumin), bell peppers, carrots, green beans,, sweet basil, kaffir lime leaves and zucchini; includes Jasmine white rice. [GF, Now Vegan]
Thai Tea$3.66
Flavor Includes Boba.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1319 PACIFIC AVE

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mozaic Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lúpulo Craft Beer House

No reviews yet

Pick Up available daily 12-8PM
Sorry, we are not doing deliveries at this time.

Penny Ice Creamery

No reviews yet

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

Surf City Billiards - Santa Cruz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston