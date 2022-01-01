Go
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1775 Garnet Avd

san diego, CA 92109

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
Shrimp Ceviche - SM$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
Ahi Taco$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego CA 92109

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

Conveniently located in the heart of Pacific Beach on Garnet Ave. We are ready to serve you and your friends Pizza, Pints, Wings and more. Feeling lazy or having a party? Order pizza delivery in PB off our full menu, don’t forget to ask for an extra ranch, lol.

Brazilian Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PB Pub

No reviews yet

Small dive bar, cheap drinks and fun atmosphere!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston