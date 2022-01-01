Go
Pacific by NoRu

Pacific by NoRu offers a fresh, balanced, coastal-inspired culinary experience that explores what local flavor truly is. Founded by residents who have lived and understand that what this area represents is an opportunity to share good nature, great people, and amazing food with its patrons. Please visit, dine, and enjoy Pacific’s balance of excellent food, a love for nature and great people.
See you soon at Pacific by NoRu.

394 East Main Street, Suite B

Popular Items

Yuzu/Miso Tofu Bowl$13.00
ramen egg noodle. stir fry vegetables. Vegetarian.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
pineapple. grilled broccoli.
Ahi Poke Tartar$16.00
spicy tuna. sesame tuna. avocado. shaved cabbage. seaweed salad.
Potato Leek Soup$15.00
Feeds 2 people. Organic mix greens. Grape Tomato. Cucumber. Citrus/Herb/Apple cider vinaigrette. Lemon Lilikoi bars.
Pasta Bolognese$35.00
Feeds 2 people. Linguini. Kale. Heirloom tomato. Fresh herb. Asiago.
Garlic bread. Organic green salad. Grape tomato. Cucumber. Citrus/Herb/Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Lemon Lilikoi bars.
Beef Bulgogi Bowl$25.00
wasabi cream. shaved cabbage salad. toasted sesame seeds.
Chicken Katsudon Bowl$14.00
local vegetables. egg. tsuyu. roasted nori.
Seared Ahi Poke$35.00
Feeds 2 people. Fried onion. Shaved cabbage. Sweet onion. Sea salad. Furikake steamed rice. Wasabi cream sauce. Organic green salad. Grape tomato. Cucumber. Japanese dressing. Lemon Lilikoi bars.
Capellini Al Pomodoro$30.00
Feeds 2 people. Fresh tomato. Herbs. Asiago. Garlic bread. Organic green salad. Grape tomato. Cucumber. Citrus/Herb. Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Lemon Lilikoi bars.

Location

San Buenaventura CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
