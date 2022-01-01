Pacific Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!!
2121 Avenue of the Stars
Popular Items
Location
2121 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
1880 Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Factor's Famous Deli
Factor's Famous Deli has been at the same Los Angeles location on Pico Blvd since 1948. The Markowitz Family has owned and operated Factor's since 1969 and from the very beginning Herman and Lili Markowitz strived to provide quality food, generous portions, and friendly service in a warm family atmosphere.
Insomniac Events
As the day’s vivid colors give way to the night’s neon dreamscapes, our imaginations come alive. During those wee hours, when all others are sound asleep, we seek adventure within EDC’s otherworldly domains. In this place, we reaffirm that we are kindred spirits bound by a deep passion for music, art and discovery. And there is so much to discover.
Upper Crust
Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Beverly Hills!
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (310) 504-5056