Go
Toast

Pacific Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!!

2121 Avenue of the Stars

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cali-Nisoise Salad$13.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, Hard cooked egg, Baby Green Beans, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Nicoise Olives, Steamed Fingerlings Potatoes & Dijon Vinaigrette
High Rise Avocado Caesar (vegetarian)$11.00
Romaine Hearts, Sliced Avocado, Crispy Chickpea, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Broken Caesar Dressing with no egg or Anchovies
Caramel Macchiato 16 oz$5.25
Grilled Three Cheese Asparagus & Mushroom Melt$12.00
Cheddar, provolone, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled asparagus, on rustic sourdough
Vanilla Latte$4.25
Latte$4.25
Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad$13.00
Grilled Steak, Candied Pecans, Goat cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tobacco Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Warm Balsamic Dressing
PK Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, f salsa roja, flour tortilla. your choice of bacon or sausage
Turkey Avocado Panini$12.00
Classic Breakfast Combo$8.00
Two Eggs any style , Two Bacon ,Two Sausage and Hash browns
See full menu

Location

2121 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1880 Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Factor's Famous Deli

No reviews yet

Factor's Famous Deli has been at the same Los Angeles location on Pico Blvd since 1948. The Markowitz Family has owned and operated Factor's since 1969 and from the very beginning Herman and Lili Markowitz strived to provide quality food, generous portions, and friendly service in a warm family atmosphere.

Insomniac Events

No reviews yet

As the day’s vivid colors give way to the night’s neon dreamscapes, our imaginations come alive. During those wee hours, when all others are sound asleep, we seek adventure within EDC’s otherworldly domains. In this place, we reaffirm that we are kindred spirits bound by a deep passion for music, art and discovery. And there is so much to discover.

Upper Crust

No reviews yet

Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Beverly Hills!
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (310) 504-5056

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston