Go
Toast

Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano

Come in and enjoy!

1237 Lincoln Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrito Supremo$19.00
Sprite$5.00
Acqua Panna$8.00
Small Salsa$3.75
Side Black Beans$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Diet Coke$5.00
Side Black Beans/Rice$8.00
Side Sour Cream$3.25
Side Jalapenos$3.50
See full menu

Location

1237 Lincoln Avenue

Calistoga CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lovina

No reviews yet

A local's favorite, fresh regional cuisine paired with local wines

Lincoln Avenue Brewery & Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CALISTOGA INN RESTAURANT & BREWERY

No reviews yet

We hope to see you again!

Palisades Eatery

No reviews yet

Serving Lunch and Dinner - Curbside pick up available - Call 942-9300 when your arrive!
Open 10:30 to 5::00 7 days a week

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston