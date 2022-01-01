Go
Toast

Pacino's Classic Italian

Sicily meets South Loop! Your neighborhood Italian restaurant offering a full bar including an extensive wine list, beer, and signature cocktails. Our dishes include a wide range of classically inspired antipasti, pizza, salads, seafood, fresh pastas and more!

1010 S. Delano Ct

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rigatoni Alla Vodka$22.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Peas, Parmigiano
Arancini Con Ricotta$11.00
Rice Ball Stuffed With Ricotta Cheese, Marinara,
Honey Glaze
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Baked Eggplant, Spaghetti, Marinara
Antipasto Italiano$13.00
Seasonal Meats, Cheeses, Olives
Pizza Margherita$17.00
San Marzano Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Bucatini Bolognese$20.00
San Marzano Tomato Meat Sauce of Veal, Lamb, and Pork
Tiramisu$8.00
Caprese Di Bufala$16.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Linguini alla Asparagi$21.00
Chicken, Asparagus, Red Spicy Pepper, Garlic, Parsley, Basil
Insalate Di Cesare$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Homemade Croutons
See full menu

Location

1010 S. Delano Ct

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Devil Dawgs - State

No reviews yet

The Haughtiest, Hippest, Coolest Hot Dog Stand in Chicago! We Cram our Stands with Comfort and Deliciousness. From Classic to Unique we have a Hot Dog for you. Our Specialty Dawgs and Our Fried Chicken Options are made to be the Best in the City. With hidden Gems of Steak Sliders, Hand Cut Fries and Milk Shakes that you will Run Back For. We Wont Let You Skip a Meal at Devil Dawgs.

Sono Wood Fired

No reviews yet

Pickup, Curbside or Delivery Only. Authentic Tuscany-influenced cuisine featuring handcrafted wood fired pizza, starters, salads and dessert. Since our founding in 2010, Sono Wood Fired has received four Michelin Recommendations, recognizing our commitment to quality preparation and thoughtful sourcing.

Flaco's Tacos

No reviews yet

Pick up and enjoy!

Meli Cafe on Dearborn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston