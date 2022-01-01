Go
Main pic

Packery bar and grill

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

13402 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

13402 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi TX 78418

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill

No reviews yet

Established in 2014
Island Sushi & Grill and Seafood
Fresh Seafood. Sushi. Rolls.
Great people.

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Island Joes Coffee and Gallery

No reviews yet

Island Joes is a cool place to come enjoy a cup of coffee or tea with your friends and grab a bite to eat.

Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Packery bar and grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston