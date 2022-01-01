Go
Popular Items

Wonton Soup$3.95
Pork and shrimp wrapped in a think wonton skin, served in a clear broth topped with fried onion.
Pad Thai$14.95
Our signature dish of rice noodles stir-fried with egg, shrimp, and chicken, garnished with bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
General Tso$14.95
Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter, and tossed with strips of hot pepper and scallions in a rich sweet sauce.
Lo-mein Noodles$13.95
Onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and egg noodles tossed in our special teriyaki sauce.
House Fried Rice$9.95
Scrambled egg, onion, peas, and carrots. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
Thai Rolls (6)$6.75
Six crispy miniature spring rolls filled with shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, served with our Thai chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon (4)$4.95
Four crispy fried puffs filled with crab meat, onions, and cream cheese.
Egg Roll$2.50
Fried hand roll filled with gourmet mixture of pork and vegetables.
Pork Potstickers (6)$6.95
Six pork-filled dumplings pan-fried to a crisp.
Vegetable Roll$2.75
A light crispy shell with a delicate filling of fresh Chinese vegetables.
Location

3545 Brookwall Drive

Fairlawn OH

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
