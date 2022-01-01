Go
Toast

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

14319 Metcalf Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Curry$15.95
We are so passionate about our curries. Experience the labor of love firsthand with our red curry. A blend of Thai red chilis and spices provide the color and the distinct taste in this popular dish made with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil.
Fried Rice$15.95
Classic fried rice stir-fried with onions, scallions and an egg
Half crab rangoon (4pcs)$5.95
4 pieces of our lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.
Pad Thai$15.95
Our must-try namesake includes rice noodles stir-fried with egg, peanuts, sprouts, scallions and coated in our special savory sauce
Panang Curry$15.95
This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.
Crab Rangoon (8pcs)$9.50
Lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.
Potstickers Chicken (7pcs)$9.95
Chicken stuffed dumplings. Hand-crimped then steamed or fried and served with a dipping sauce.
Pad Sea Eaw$15.95
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli and bok choy come together beautifully in a brown sauce
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)$15.95
Wide rice noodles are stir-fried with bell peppers, bok choy, chinese broccolli, and fresh basil in a tasty brown sauce.
Pad Gapow$16.95
This popular Thai staple starts with your choice of chicken, pork, or beef that is stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers and topped with two fried eggs.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14319 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park KS

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tanner's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

I Am Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Keno's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

THE PAPA KENO'S STORY SINCE 1991 Papa keno's has been hand crafting our east coast-style pizza and huge signature slices as we strive to bring the absolute highest quality to our customers in everything we do. That is why we make our dough daily and source locally grown fresh ingredients whenever possible. We like to think of our culinary creations as works of art and we take our art seriously... very seriously. Our commitment to our customers is to deliver only the best quality and leave them with an experience that is unequaled. Pizza nirvana so to speak. Our menu offers more than just our famous slices, we also offer an amazing variety of specialty pizzas, Sicilian Pizza, Calzones, sandwiches, fresh salads, our amazing sides like our pesto fromagio dip and our tomato garlic cream cheese dip with fresh baked bread-sticks and a great selection of beers, wine and other beverages to wet the whistle.

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston