Go
Toast

Paddle Inn

Coastal inspired dishes made with fresh ingredients.

27 State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortilla tacos filled with fried zucchini, cumin cauliflower salsa, refried butternut squash, queso fresco, cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Finished with cilantro. **Can be made gluten free.
Red Pail Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Char Sui Grilled Chicken, Eggroll Slaw, Fried Wonton, Sweet & Sour, Sesame Seed Bun, Crab Rangoon Topper, side o’ house fries
Nacho Burger$19.00
8oz. Beef hand-patty, Tajin Dusted Tostada, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, Sesame Bun, side o’ house fries
Fish Tacos$24.00
Tempura Battered Local Caught White Fish, Ginger Slaw, Sambal Aioli, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Corn tortillas
Chicken Salad$18.00
Sesame encrusted chicken breast served with a hearty salad of chopped romaine tossed with shaved red cabbage, shredded carrots, snow peas and red bell pepper in a ginger sesame dressing. Finished with toasted almonds and wonton crackers.
Hummus$16.00
Our ever popular hummus plate comes with Garlic Hummus, Red Pepper Dip, Tzatziki, Curried Cauliflower, Watermelon Radish, Carrots, Cucumbers and House Lavash Crackers.
Thai Fries$12.00
Heaping mound of house-cut fries topped with all the loving. Sweet Chile Sauce, Scallion Cream, Toasted Peanuts and fresh Cilantro. Crowd favorite.
Rangoon$12.00
Next level rangoon. 4 pieces of fried wontons filled with Maine crab, ricotta, cream cheese and lots of herbs. Served with an apple pear duck sauce. Don't miss these!
Falafel Dinner$22.00
Quinoa Falafel, Smoked Feta, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Grilled Shishito Peppers, Zhoug, Alfalfa Sprouts.
See full menu

Location

27 State Street

Newburyport MA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop

No reviews yet

Open Mon-Thur 7am-12pm;
Open Fri, Sat & Sun 7am-2pm

The Port Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plum Island Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Poynt

No reviews yet

A little taste of the big city in the heart of quaint Newburyport. The Poynt features a delicious combination of wood-fired pizzas, sushi rolls, fresh local seafood, and more! Chef Peter Hansen has appeared on 6 episodes of Iron Chef alongside Bobby Flay, and Interior Designer Taniya Nayak is a featured designer on the TV show Restaurant Impossible.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston