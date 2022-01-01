Paddle Inn

The Poynt

No reviews yet

A little taste of the big city in the heart of quaint Newburyport. The Poynt features a delicious combination of wood-fired pizzas, sushi rolls, fresh local seafood, and more! Chef Peter Hansen has appeared on 6 episodes of Iron Chef alongside Bobby Flay, and Interior Designer Taniya Nayak is a featured designer on the TV show Restaurant Impossible.

