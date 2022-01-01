Padelis Street Greek - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
30 East Broadway
Location
30 East Broadway
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Alibi
Come in and enjoy!
The Exchange by Twist
Welcome to the newest,hottest nightclub in Salt Lake City!
INTERNATIONAL BAR
A laid back place to enjoy a fine beverage with great company.
The Daily
We are currently temporarily closed for service. Check out The Copper Onion and Copper Common for dining and takeout options.