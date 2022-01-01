Go
Toast

Padiddle Donuts

Come in and enjoy!

2845 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kelly Half Dozen$9.50
This pack includes different shades of green icing or chocolate icing with drizzle and specialty sprinkles.
Dozen, Regular
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR SPECIAL REQUESTS AT THIS TIME**
White donut sugar
White sugar
Cinnamon donut sugar
Cinnamon and sugar
Dozen, High Test$15.00
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR SPECIAL REQUESTS AT THIS TIME**
St. Patty's Day Pack, Dozen$13.00
This Pack includes chocolate, vanilla, and maple icing (maple can be omitted- just tell us when you order) with green and white sprinkles. You can do all sprinkles or half sprinkles, half with just icing.
Icing Dozen (6 Sprinkle & 6 Plain)$13.00
This dozen of our delicious donuts includes 4 each of the following icings:
chocolate, vanilla, & maple. Half of this dozen will have sprinkles.
(*Sprinkles used vary by season)
Glaze & Icing Mix Dozen$13.00
This dozen of our fresh, delicious donuts includes the following:
2 vanilla icing
2 chocolate icing
2 maple icing
2 vanilla glaze
2 strawberry glaze
2 blueberry glaze
Blackjack, 20 oz coffee$2.60
Dozen, All Sprinkles$13.00
This donut dozen includes our delicious cake donuts topped with icing and each donut will have sprinkles on top. Sprinkles vary seasonally.
Lucky Leprechaun High Test, Dozen$15.00
Half Dozen, High Test$9.50
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR SPECIAL REQUESTS AT THIS TIME**
See full menu

Location

2845 Main Street

Beallsville PA

Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Century Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carlton Diner

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Burgers, Bakery

Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

No reviews yet

Paci's will be closed on Monday's until further notice due to low staffing levels. we are currently accepting applications for full time cooks and are hoping to return to normal bussiness hour in the near future. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Lagerheads

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston