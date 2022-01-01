Go
Toast

Padovas Pizza

Take out and delivery pizza restaurant

9000 Hambright Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

9000 Hambright Road

Huntersville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

The Human Bean!!

Verde Latin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.

No reviews yet

Low Brow Eats and Drinks for Carnivores to Vegans

Killingtons - Huntersville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston