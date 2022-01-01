Go
Padrino is an affordable family pizzeria. Serving the city's best pizzas, classic pastas and Italian hoagies at a cost that won't break the bank.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

111 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3346 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo$12.00
8 Garlic Knots$7.00
Side Garden Salad$4.00
Chicken Parm Entree$13.00
Fried Zucchini$7.00
4 Garlic Knots$4.00
Chicken Carbonara$12.50
15" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Chic Parm Hoagie$10.00
10" Cheese Pizza$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 Main St

Milford OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

