Padrino's Pizza

7532 Cass Avenue

Popular Items

Pizza Sausage (Menu)$12.00
dough,home made tomato sauce,cheese,italian sausage,onion,green pepper
Padrino's Pizza (Home Special)$12.00
dough, home made tomato sauce, cooked ham, cheese, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, pepperoni
Pizza Margharita (Cheese Pizza)$7.00
dough, home made tomato sauce, cheese
Pizza Pepperoni (Menu)$10.00
dough, home made tomato sauce, cooked ham, cheese,pepperoni, hot pepper
Padrino Sandwich$8.00
home made bread,cooked ham,pepperoni,Canadian bacon,dressing,veggies
Can$2.00
Pizza Capricosa$9.00
dough, home made tomato sauce, cooked ham, cheese, mushrooms
BYO Pizza
Crepes$10.99
pick up to 4 ingredients from the following list
Pizza Sicilian$11.00
dough, home tomato made sauce, cooked ham, cheese, smoked but, green olives
Darien IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
