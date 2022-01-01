Go
Pad Thai Hudson

Come in and enjoy some fresh sushi and other mouth-watering Asian delicacies!

5657 Darrow Road

Popular Items

California Crunch Roll$9.00
California roll and cream cheese deep-fried and served with yum-yum sauce.
Tako Seaweed Salad$7.00
Seaweed salad topped with seasoned octopus.
Seaweed Salad$5.00
Seasoned seaweed and sesame seeds.
Edamame$5.00
Cooked soybean topped with sea salt.
Lobster Tail Roll$22.00
4-5 oz. lobster tail baked in butter and garlic, wrapped with cream cheese, onion, avocado, and served with house special sauce.
Wonton Soup$4.00
Pork and shrimp wrapped in a think wonton skin, served in a clear broth topped with fried onion.
PHO VN Bf Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, and slices of beef, served in a rich beef broth garnished with fresh basil.
Ikura (Salmon Roe)$7.00
Curry Lamb Shank$20.95
Lamb shank, potato, carrots, and onions, slow-cooked in a mild curry sauce.
Lo-mein Noodles$13.95
Onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and egg noodles tossed in our special teriyaki sauce.
5657 Darrow Road

Hudson OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
