PIZZA

139 G St • $$

Avg 4.3 (4594 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.95
With house marinara & parmesan
Baked Pasta$17.95
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
Bocce Balls$11.95
Lightly fried pizza dough, garlic butter, parmesan, basil
Fried Ravioli$12.95
Filled with spinach & cheese, with spicy marinara
Alfredo$15.95
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg
Arrostiti$17.95
Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce
Farmer's Market$17.95
Grilled chicken, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, tarragon dressing
Pomodoro$15.95
Heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan
Pork Fusilli$17.95
Tender soy-ginger braised pork, topped with sour cream, habanero pesto & cilantro
Carbonara$16.95
Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

139 G St

Davis CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
