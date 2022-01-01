Go
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

Local Food For Local Folks!

142 Brighton Park Boulevard

Popular Items

Seafood Platter$24.00
Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, and a fresh fried flounder fillet. Served with 2 sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.
Fried Shrimp Dinner$18.00
11 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Banana Pudding*****************$4.00
Housemade banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers just like your grandmother made.
Country Fried Steak$15.00
Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Served with homemade white pepper gravy and your choice of two sides.
Fried Chicken Bowl$14.00
Yukon Gold mashed potatoes topped with crispy fried chicken breast, brown gravy, sweet corn, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Pick Two Seafood Plate$19.00
Choice of two: fried shrimp (6), fried flounder (1), fried oysters (6), crab cake. Served with lemon hushpuppies and two sides
Redneck Rolls$11.00
Wood Smoked Pork BBQ & our house pimiento cheese lightly fried in a spring roll wrapper. Served with pickled okra & tomato relish, and mustard bbq sauce for dipping.
Flounder Dinner$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Fried Pork Chops$14.00
Two crispy fried center cut Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides.
Location

142 Brighton Park Boulevard

Summerville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
