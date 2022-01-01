Page's Okra Grill

The Mill Street Tavern

The Mill Street Tavern boasts the most beautiful views on historic Shem Creek in Mt. Pleasant. Our food menus feature Sushi, Fried Chicken, Burgers and Sandwiches, in addition to shareable Snacks, Wings, Salads and Entrees. We are proud to partner with many local Low Country purveyors to provide the best possible ingredients, including Shem Creek’s own Tarvin Seafood, Geechie Boy Mill in Edisto and Anson Mills in Columbia. Our beer menu strikes a nice balance between domestic favorites and local craft brews, while our All-American wine list consists or Red and White varietals from throughout the country. Join us on the newly remodeled Roof Deck for a Tiki inspired cocktail any time of day!

