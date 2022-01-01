Go
Page's Okra Grill

Local Food for Local Folks!

302 Coleman Blvd.

Popular Items

Fried Flounder Platter*$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Crab Cake Platter *$22.00
House Jumbo Lump & Sweet blue crab. House Cajun remoulade
& fresh lemon
Seafood Platter*$24.00
Charleston’s Best Value: Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, and a fresh fried flounder fillet.
Country Fried Steak$15.00
Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Topped with homemade white pepper gravy.
Fried Shrimp Platter*$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Banana Pudding$5.00
Housemade banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers just like your grandmother made.
White Meat Fried Chicken$14.00
24 hour brined hand battered chicken that is pressure fried.
Southern Fried Pork Chops$15.00
Crispy fried center cut Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides
Ashleigh‘s Famous Shrimp & Grits*$17.00
As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel. Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp
Country Fried Chicken*$13.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.
Location

302 Coleman Blvd.

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
