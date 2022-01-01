Page's Place Cafe and Grill
Open today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
700 West Kemp Ave, Watertown SD 57201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Danger Von Dempsey's Airport - Watertown Airport ATY
No Reviews
Watertown Airport ATY Watertown, SD 57201
View restaurant