Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

878 S. 900 E. • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)

Popular Items

Trout Kedgeree$15.00
(DF, GF) + curry fried rice, scrambled eggs, roasted carrots, pickled radish, cilantro, fried shallots, avocado
Strawberries & Beets$12.00
(VG, GF) + pickled strawberries, goat cheese mouse, candied quinoa, beet puree
Pago Burger$19.00
Grass fed Utah beef, brioche bun, bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, black garlic aioli, truffle frites
Goat Cheese Toast$10.00
(VG) + goat cheese mousse, apple butter, fennel, watercress, olive oil, lemon
Niman Ranch Short Rib$30.00
(GF) + mole, baby carrot, potato and poblano hash
Squash & Burrata$14.00
(VG, GF) + pomegranate & red onion agrodolce, pepita brittle
Poutine$13.00
(VG, GF) + crispy potato, sunchoke, cheese curd, black garlic mushroom gravy, pickled fresno
Take & Make Potato Gnocchi$19.00
Take & Make (Serves 1)
(VG) + Lagrein cheese fondue, roasted mushrooms, caramelized leeks, hazelnut.
Instructions: Heat gnocchi in pan with 1 C. water until water has almost evaporated. Then add fondue and continue warming, stir in mushrooms & leeks. Transfer to a plate and garnish with hazelnuts. Enjoy!
Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
(V, GF) + smoked cashew butter, fermented carrot, orange supreme
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
(VG, GF) + pickled fennel, potato chips, parmesan, baby kale
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

878 S. 900 E.

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
