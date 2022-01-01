Go
Pagoda Cafe

Made With Love in the 7th Ward

1430 North Dorgenois St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banana Nutella Bread$2.50
Nutella and espresso make this not your mama's banana bread
Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)$2.25
Gluten-free and topped with Maldon salt
Side of Avocado & Green Onion$1.50
Avocado and green onion with lime juice.
Side of Poblano Sour Cream$1.50
Roasted poblano peppers mixed with sour cream
Turkey Tacos$4.00
Our turkey breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, turkey bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Latte$4.00
Espresso with the most steamed milk and foam. Hot or iced
Tofu Tacos$3.50
Firm tofu, sauteed with onions and red peppers, and our house made seasoning. (v)
Bacon Tacos$4.00
Our bacon breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Regular Tacos$3.50
Our regular breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Iced Coffee$4.00
New Orleans Blend with chicory, brewed toddy style
Location

1430 North Dorgenois St.

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
