Boneless wings in Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs restaurants
Pagosa Springs restaurants that serve boneless wings

Mountain Pizza & Taproom

175 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs

10-Boneless Wings w/8oz of Beer Battered Fries$18.00
10 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.
6-Boneless Wings w/4oz of Beer Battered Fries$12.00
6 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.
More about Mountain Pizza & Taproom
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pagosa Brewing & Grill

118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS

Avg 4 (2959 reviews)
Full Boneless Chicken Wings$17.99
boneless breaded wings with choice of beerbq, buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, spicy beerbq or sweet chili and blue cheese or ranch dressing. served with sliced carrot garnish
beer pairings: Craft Lagers, Bluebird IPL + Hazy IPA
Half Boneless Chicken Wings$12.49
boneless breaded wings with choice of beerbq, buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, spicy beerbq or sweet chili and blue cheese or ranch dressing. served with sliced carrot garnish
.
beer pairings: Craft Lagers, Bluebird IPL + Hazy IPA
More about Pagosa Brewing & Grill

