Boneless wings in Pagosa Springs
Pagosa Springs restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Mountain Pizza & Taproom
Mountain Pizza & Taproom
175 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs
|10-Boneless Wings w/8oz of Beer Battered Fries
|$18.00
10 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.
|6-Boneless Wings w/4oz of Beer Battered Fries
|$12.00
6 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.
More about Pagosa Brewing & Grill
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pagosa Brewing & Grill
118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS
|Full Boneless Chicken Wings
|$17.99
boneless breaded wings with choice of beerbq, buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, spicy beerbq or sweet chili and blue cheese or ranch dressing. served with sliced carrot garnish
.
beer pairings: Craft Lagers, Bluebird IPL + Hazy IPA
|Half Boneless Chicken Wings
|$12.49
boneless breaded wings with choice of beerbq, buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, spicy beerbq or sweet chili and blue cheese or ranch dressing. served with sliced carrot garnish
.
beer pairings: Craft Lagers, Bluebird IPL + Hazy IPA