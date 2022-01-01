Burritos in Pagosa Springs

Go
Pagosa Springs restaurants
Toast

Pagosa Springs restaurants that serve burritos

2 Chicks & A Hippie image

 

2 Chicks & A Hippie

117 NAVAJO TRAIL DR Suite A, Pagosa Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast burrito$7.25
2 eggs FRIED, potatoes, cheese, green chili sauce and choice of ham, bacon, sausage,turkey sausage OR sauteed veggies wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about 2 Chicks & A Hippie

Browse other tasty dishes in Pagosa Springs

Chicken Tenders

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Pagosa Springs to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston