Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Pagosa Springs

Go
Pagosa Springs restaurants
Toast

Pagosa Springs restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pagosa Brewing & Grill

118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS

Avg 4 (2959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.49
blend of fresh greens, chopped hard-boiled egg + avocado + tomato + scallions + crumbled bacon + blue cheese crumbles + cilantro lime ranch (dressing is on the side)
.
pairs with our Craft lagers, Rejuvenator Doppelbock Lager, Rodeo Rider Red Ale, Grateful Red Sour + Soaker's Stout
More about Pagosa Brewing & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

135 Country Center Drive Unit A, Pagosa Springs

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Cobb Salad$12.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Pagosa Springs

Salmon

Corn Dogs

Burritos

Ribeye Steak

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Pagosa Springs to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston