Ribeye steak in Pagosa Springs
Pagosa Springs restaurants that serve ribeye steak
More about Pagosa Brewing & Grill
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pagosa Brewing & Grill
118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS
|Ribeye Steak: Hand-Cut Chargrilled Dinner
|$44.99
hand-cut 12oz Chargrilled Ribeye Steak served w/ compound herb butter + loaded baked potato + choice of salad
.
pairs well with our gold medal winning Soaker's Stout, NIP Barleywine, Rejuvenator Doppelbock Strong Lager, Isle Amber Ales, and Napa Pinot Noir