Tacos in Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs restaurants
Pagosa Springs restaurants that serve tacos

2 Chicks & A Hippie image

 

2 Chicks & a Hippie, Breakfast - Coffee - Baked - Lunch

117 NAVAJO TRAIL DR Suite A, Pagosa Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$10.99
Seasoned, grilled veggies atop 3 corn tortillas with greens, tomatoes and aioli
More about 2 Chicks & a Hippie, Breakfast - Coffee - Baked - Lunch
338acf59-f579-4a3e-9fb9-3ce0bb7b6862 image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pagosa Brewing Co & Grill

118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS

Avg 4 (2959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Three Grilled Salmon Street Tacos$13.95
street taco sized corn tortillas + grilled wild caught salmon + shredded cabbage + cotija cheese + peach salsa + avocado w/side of cole slaw
.
pairs well with our Crafte Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, Amber Ales, and Soaker's Stout
Three Bang Bang Street Tacos$13.95
street taco sized corn tortillas + shredded cabbage + beer-battered shrimp + bang bang sauce + cotija cheese w/side of cole slaw
.
pairs with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Rodeo Rider Red Ale + Grateful Red Sour
Three Pork Barbacoa Street Tacos$13.95
NEW! street taco sized corn tortillas + house smoked + pulled pork, seasoned with chipotle chili spices + house made pico de gallo + lime cilantro ranch dressing + house pickled red onion + chopped cilantro, comes w/side of cole slaw
.
pairs perfectly with our NEW Loco Mexican Lager and other crafted lagers!
More about Pagosa Brewing Co & Grill
Lone Spur Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe - Pagosa Springs

135 Country Center Drive Unit A, Pagosa Springs

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Tacos$4.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe - Pagosa Springs

