Tacos in Pagosa Springs
Pagosa Springs restaurants that serve tacos
2 Chicks & a Hippie, Breakfast - Coffee - Baked - Lunch
117 NAVAJO TRAIL DR Suite A, Pagosa Springs
|Veggie Tacos
|$10.99
Seasoned, grilled veggies atop 3 corn tortillas with greens, tomatoes and aioli
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pagosa Brewing Co & Grill
118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS
|Three Grilled Salmon Street Tacos
|$13.95
street taco sized corn tortillas + grilled wild caught salmon + shredded cabbage + cotija cheese + peach salsa + avocado w/side of cole slaw
.
pairs well with our Crafte Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, Amber Ales, and Soaker's Stout
|Three Bang Bang Street Tacos
|$13.95
street taco sized corn tortillas + shredded cabbage + beer-battered shrimp + bang bang sauce + cotija cheese w/side of cole slaw
.
pairs with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Rodeo Rider Red Ale + Grateful Red Sour
|Three Pork Barbacoa Street Tacos
|$13.95
NEW! street taco sized corn tortillas + house smoked + pulled pork, seasoned with chipotle chili spices + house made pico de gallo + lime cilantro ranch dressing + house pickled red onion + chopped cilantro, comes w/side of cole slaw
.
pairs perfectly with our NEW Loco Mexican Lager and other crafted lagers!