Pahoa restaurants you'll love

Coco Cantina
15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3, Pahoa
|Popular items
|El Pollo Burrito
|$15.00
Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
|Cantina Nachos
|$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, jalapenos, blend cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lime crema and your choice of chorizo, carne asada, pollo or carnitas.
|Flautas
|$13.00
Hand rolled flour tortillas filled with your choice of pork carnitas or chicken and blend cheese, then fried to a flaky golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and lime crema.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
15-2714 Pahoa Village Road Suite C3, Pahoa
|Popular items
|BBQ Mix
|$15.95
BBQ Short Ribs, BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken, 2 Scoops Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.
|Loco Moco* Plate
|$12.95
Served with Rice, Mac Salad, Gravy and 2 Eggs any Style.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$11.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
Kaleo's Bar and Grill
15-2969 Pahoa Village Road, Pahoa
|Popular items
|Coconut Crusted Shrimp
|$10.00
house favorite!
|Kalua Pork Wontons
|$8.00
house favorite!