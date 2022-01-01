Pahoa restaurants you'll love

Pahoa restaurants
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Salad
Coco Cantina

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3, Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Pollo Burrito$15.00
Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Cantina Nachos$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, jalapenos, blend cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lime crema and your choice of chorizo, carne asada, pollo or carnitas.
Flautas$13.00
Hand rolled flour tortillas filled with your choice of pork carnitas or chicken and blend cheese, then fried to a flaky golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and lime crema.
SEAFOOD • BBQ

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road Suite C3, Pahoa

Avg 4.2 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Mix$15.95
BBQ Short Ribs, BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken, 2 Scoops Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.
Loco Moco* Plate$12.95
Served with Rice, Mac Salad, Gravy and 2 Eggs any Style.
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$11.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
Kaleo's Bar and Grill

15-2969 Pahoa Village Road, Pahoa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Coconut Crusted Shrimp$10.00
house favorite!
Kalua Pork Wontons$8.00
house favorite!
Luquins Cantina

15-1450 Kahakai Blvd., Pahoa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
