French fries in Pahoa
Pahoa restaurants that serve french fries
More about Coco Cantina
Coco Cantina
15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3, Pahoa
|El Azteca (Carnitas) Burrito
|$16.00
Carnitas wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
|Acapulco Salad
|$15.00
A mound of Coco Cantina greens, black olives, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, blend cheese, served in a fried flour tortilla shell with avocado ranch dressing and your choice of pollo or carnitas. Substitute carne asada, shrimp or fish of the day for $2.
|Flan
|$8.00
Authentic Mexican ﬂan in a pool of caramel sauce.
More about L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
SEAFOOD • BBQ
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
15-2714 Pahoa Village Road Suite C3, Pahoa
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$12.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$12.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
|Seafood Mix
|$15.95
Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, and your choice of BBQ Beef, BBQ Short Rib or BBQ Chicken. Served with 2 Scoops Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.