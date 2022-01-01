Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Pahoa

Pahoa restaurants
Pahoa restaurants that serve french fries

Coco Cantina image

 

Coco Cantina

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3, Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
El Azteca (Carnitas) Burrito$16.00
Carnitas wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Acapulco Salad$15.00
A mound of Coco Cantina greens, black olives, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, blend cheese, served in a fried flour tortilla shell with avocado ranch dressing and your choice of pollo or carnitas. Substitute carne asada, shrimp or fish of the day for $2.
Flan$8.00
Authentic Mexican ﬂan in a pool of caramel sauce.
More about Coco Cantina
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road Suite C3, Pahoa

Avg 4.2 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$12.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
Chicken Katsu Plate$12.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
Seafood Mix$15.95
Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, and your choice of BBQ Beef, BBQ Short Rib or BBQ Chicken. Served with 2 Scoops Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.
More about L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
