  • Paia Fish Market Front Street - 632 Front Street
Paia Fish Market Front Street - 632 Front Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

632 Front Street

Lahaina, HI 96761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

632 Front Street, Lahaina HI 96761

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

