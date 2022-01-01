Paia Fish Market Front Street - 632 Front Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
632 Front Street, Lahaina HI 96761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spanky's Riptide - 505 Front St, Suite 129/130
No Reviews
505 Front St, Suite 129/130 Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurant
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1
No Reviews
157 Kupuohi St Suite J1 Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurant