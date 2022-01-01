Painesville restaurants you'll love

Painesville restaurants
Toast
  Painesville

Painesville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Bagels
Must-try Painesville restaurants

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord

7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Patty Melt$17.00
caramelized onion + swiss
mushroom + horseradish aioli + sourdough
Mac N Cheese$14.00
smoked gouda + cheddar + everything pretzel + chive
T Burger$15.00
creekstone farms burger + LTO + american
pickle + pub sauce + brioche
Pizza Roto image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Roto

7685 Crile Rd, Painesville

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Yardbird$9.99
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
Cheesy Sticks$6.49
Garlic Parmesan Butter, Shredded Mozzarella Blend. Served with two dipping sauces.
BBQ Yardbird$9.99
BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Chicken, BBQ Sauce Drizzle
Local Tavern image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Local Tavern

11 Chester St, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (820 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chix Shroomin' Swiss$13.99
Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast + Roasted Wild Mushroom Blend + Swiss Cheese + Shroom Cream + Brioche Bun
House Salad$9.99
Local Greens + Diced Tomatoes + Carrots + Sliced Cucumbers + Shredded White Cheddar + Choice of Dressing
Shrimp & Grits$15.99
Five Jumbo Blackened Shrimp + Cheesy Fried Grit Cake + Cajun Cream + Spicy Crispy Rice Noodles + Micro Greens
Fairport Harbor Creamery image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fairport Harbor Creamery

202 High St, Fairport Harbor

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake Muffin$2.25
vanilla coffee cake batter dotted with blueberries, topped with a brown sugar/walnut mix
Cranberry, Orange, & Coconut Cake Slice$3.50
sour cream coffee cake with orange zest, dried & soaked cranberries, and sweetened coconut mixed throughout. topped with orange glaze
Sprinkle Cake Slice$3.75
white cake with sprinkles, chocolate layer, vanilla buttercream
Compadres Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

Compadres Mexican Restaurant

1894 Mentor Ave, Painsville

Avg 4.3 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Concord Tavern image

GRILL

Concord Tavern

7593 Auburn Road, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (36 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Concord

7669 Crile Road, Painesville

Avg 4.3 (1813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HOT & BOTHERED$13.50
VooDoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
Boneless 10 Wings$12.00
10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
LIKE BUTTA BABY$14.50
Truffle butter topped with melted Cajun Brie, honey peppered bacon, crispy fried onion straws and our own caramelized balsamic-onion jam. Served with natural cut fries.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville image

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville

9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Meaty Extravaganza
Starting at 13.99 Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Twisted JoJo"s
Lightly seasoned potatoes wedges
Consumer pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry

2736 N Ridge Rd, Perry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2lb of Boneless Wings$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
Build-Your-Own Calzone$6.99
Ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses I add any pizza topping for $1.79.
French Fries$3.49
Available as regular or cajun.
B ROX Grill and Swill image

 

B ROX Grill and Swill

2119 Mentor Avenue, Painesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Frenchie$11.50
Spicy Fried Chicken and Ohio Maple Syrup on Classic French Toast.
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Painesville

Boneless Wings

Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Garden Salad

Cobb Salad

