Painesville restaurants you'll love

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Patty Melt
|$17.00
caramelized onion + swiss
mushroom + horseradish aioli + sourdough
|Mac N Cheese
|$14.00
smoked gouda + cheddar + everything pretzel + chive
|T Burger
|$15.00
creekstone farms burger + LTO + american
pickle + pub sauce + brioche
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Roto
7685 Crile Rd, Painesville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Yardbird
|$9.99
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
|Cheesy Sticks
|$6.49
Garlic Parmesan Butter, Shredded Mozzarella Blend. Served with two dipping sauces.
|BBQ Yardbird
|$9.99
BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Chicken, BBQ Sauce Drizzle
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Local Tavern
11 Chester St, Painesville
|Popular items
|Chix Shroomin' Swiss
|$13.99
Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast + Roasted Wild Mushroom Blend + Swiss Cheese + Shroom Cream + Brioche Bun
|House Salad
|$9.99
Local Greens + Diced Tomatoes + Carrots + Sliced Cucumbers + Shredded White Cheddar + Choice of Dressing
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.99
Five Jumbo Blackened Shrimp + Cheesy Fried Grit Cake + Cajun Cream + Spicy Crispy Rice Noodles + Micro Greens
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fairport Harbor Creamery
202 High St, Fairport Harbor
|Popular items
|Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake Muffin
|$2.25
vanilla coffee cake batter dotted with blueberries, topped with a brown sugar/walnut mix
|Cranberry, Orange, & Coconut Cake Slice
|$3.50
sour cream coffee cake with orange zest, dried & soaked cranberries, and sweetened coconut mixed throughout. topped with orange glaze
|Sprinkle Cake Slice
|$3.75
white cake with sprinkles, chocolate layer, vanilla buttercream
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road, Painesville
|Popular items
|HOT & BOTHERED
|$13.50
VooDoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$12.00
10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|LIKE BUTTA BABY
|$14.50
Truffle butter topped with melted Cajun Brie, honey peppered bacon, crispy fried onion straws and our own caramelized balsamic-onion jam. Served with natural cut fries.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville
9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville
|Popular items
|Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
|Meaty Extravaganza
Starting at 13.99 Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
|Twisted JoJo"s
Lightly seasoned potatoes wedges
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry
2736 N Ridge Rd, Perry
|Popular items
|1/2lb of Boneless Wings
|$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
|Build-Your-Own Calzone
|$6.99
Ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses I add any pizza topping for $1.79.
|French Fries
|$3.49
Available as regular or cajun.
B ROX Grill and Swill
2119 Mentor Avenue, Painesville
|Popular items
|The Frenchie
|$11.50
Spicy Fried Chicken and Ohio Maple Syrup on Classic French Toast.