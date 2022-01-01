Antipasto salad in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville
9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville
|Catering: Antipasto Salad Tray
|$32.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham and pepperoni with tomatoes, black olives and banana peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
|Zeppe's Antipasto Salad
|$10.99
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on lettuce.